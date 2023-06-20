George Pickens Has Similar Game To DeAndre Hopkins, Says Patrick Peterson

There aren’t many receivers who can consistently win contested catches and turn 50-50 balls into 80-20 advantages. But George Pickens has proven he can be one of them. To Patrick Peterson, his game reminds him of a former teammate, DeAndre Hopkins.

Giving a minicamp overview on the latest episode of the All Things Covered podcast, Peterson said Pickens’ game resembles what Hopkins has been able to do.

“Who George reminds me of is DeAndre Hopkins,” Peterson told co-host Bryant McFadden. “He’s one of those guys who is going to catch everything that comes his way — from what I’ve seen in practice.”

Pickens had one of the best contested win-rates in the NFL last year. Though he got less separation and had worse YAC than nearly any receiver in football, his tracking, body control, and hands allowed him to routinely win jump-ball situations, making him a downfield threat. He was one of just two receivers last year with fewer than 60 receptions but more than 800 yards, joining Buffalo’s Gabe Davis. Pickens finished his first year with 52 grabs for 801 yards.

Hopkins has made a career out of being a contested-catch winner with a great pair of hands. A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, he’s currently looking for a new team after being released by Arizona and has a good chance to wind up back in the AFC, perhaps with Tennessee or New England. Peterson spent the 2020 season as Hopkins’ teammate in Arizona.

To Peterson, Pickens not only has a similar playing style but a similar mindset, too.

“Aggressive. He’s got that attitude,” Peterson said. “He’s got that dawg mentality. And he wants all the action. From whoever. He reminds me a lot of D-Hop.”

Pickens and Hopkins are two examples of receivers who can win contested. But Pickens is also working on expanding his game. That means improving his route tree, creating more separation at the breakpoint, and improving his YAC. Still, his bread and butter will be winning vertically and Moss’ing DBs on a regular basis.