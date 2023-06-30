ESPN Announces Widespread Layoffs To Notable On-Air Talent, Including Suzy Kolber And Todd McShay

No, this is not directly related to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But if you grew up staying close to the team by watching ESPN, it’s going to look a lot different this fall. In anticipated company-wide layoffs, the network announced a slew of notable one. Those names include longtime anchor and reporter Suzy Kolber, draft analyst Todd McShay, and former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.

Kolbert is among the longest-tenured ESPN employees to be let go. She announced the news on Twitter a short time ago. She also hinted at her future plans.

Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/URitozP0LQ — Suzy Kolber (@SuzyKolber) June 30, 2023

Kolbert had been with ESPN since the early 90s. She was best known for her time as a SportsCenter anchor and Monday Night Football sideline reporter. But her role had been reduced in recent years, making her layoff less of a surprise.

McShay’s was a big more shocking. Billed as one of the network’s draft analysts, at one time he was believed to be Mel Kiper Jr.’s heir. But McShay’s role had shrunk in recent years, and he took a leave of absence in 2021 for health-related reasons. Kiper remains the station’s top draft analyst while Matt Miller and Jordan Reid should receive a greater role.

Johnson is a former star NFL wide receiver who had been with ESPN since 2007, starting off on NFL Countdown on Sunday and Monday nights. His role had also been reduced and he was stuck doing an unsuccessful morning radio/syndicated show, Keyshawn, JWill, and Max with co-hosts Jay Williams and Max Kellerman. The show was recently cancelled, and Kellerman joined Johnson as part of today’s layoffs.

Other notable names to be let go include NBA analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose along with former NFL QBs Matt Hasselbeck and Steve Young. In all, more than 20 people were let go today.

ESPN has been conducting layoffs throughout the year, beginning with “below the line” staff and non on-air talent before moving to the faces of the network with today’s moves. The company has struggled with the cord-cutting generation, more likely to stream events or watch highlights on social media instead of turning on SportsCenter every night. The hires the network has made have been aimed at a younger generation, inking The Pat McAfee Show to a long-term and highly lucrative deal that runs counter to the payroll reductions ESPN announced today.

But that’s the direction cable is moving, linking with streaming services and going to where the people are. Which is no longer sitting down on their couch and watching TV. Those days are over, leading to today’s long list of layoffs. If you grew up watching these people, there’s a clear break between your childhood and the new era. Friday is the land in the sand.