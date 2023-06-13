Diontae Johnson Looking Forward To ‘Get-Back Year’ In 2023

The 2022 season was a rather disappointing one overall for Pittsburgh Steelers veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Johnson, who finished with 86 receptions for 882 yards, set an NFL record for most receptions in a season without scoring a touchdown. That was disappointing not only for himself, but many in the fanbase, especially after Johnson signed a lucrative two-year contract extension with the Steelers prior to the start of the 2022 season.

That disappointing season for Johnson led to some silly trade speculation throughout the offseason and major doubts about his future in the Black and Gold. But Johnson is ready to put last season behind him and have a real “get-back year” in 2023 with the Steelers.

“Last year was last year. It was an odd year for me. Everybody goes through their ups and downs, I’m just going to bounce back,” Johnson said to reporters Tuesday ahead of mandatory minicamp, according to 93.7 The Fan. “It’s the get-back year for me. I’m going to put on film what they’ve been missing.”

Last year, the Steelers had just 12 passing touchdowns as a team. None of those went to Johnson, setting a dubious record for most receptions in a season without a touchdown.

Don’t go into 2023 expecting Johnson to be held off the scoreboard this season.

The offense should expand in Kenny Pickett’s second season under center, and the Steelers added more help at receiver with the addition of Allen Robinson II to the wide receiver room, joining Johnson, second-year pro George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, creating some serious mismatches — at least on paper — for the Steelers offensively. That should free up Johnson to make more plays.

Couple that with the expected progression out of tight end Pat Freiermuth and defenses won’t be putting as much attention on Johnson. He still managed a solid year as Pittsburgh’s number one receiver last year, especially given that the team wasn’t really a passing offense, so I’d expect him to return closer to his 2021 form in 2023.

Johnson has some lofty goals for 2023. He stated during OTAs that he wants to have an All-Pro season with over 1,000 yards receiving and over 100 catches, something he has done just once in his career.

Should he have a bounce back season in 2023, the offense will be better off for it, making the Steelers downright scary for defenses to try and defend. He needs to clean up the frustrating drops and the head-scratching decisions with the football in his hands and just let his great talent take over.

With a strong relationship in place with Pickett entering their second season together, and another season in Matt Canada’s offense under his belt, it wouldn’t be surprising whatsoever to see Johnson rebound in a massive way.