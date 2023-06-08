DeMarvin Leal Says ‘Scary Larry Ogunjobi’ Will Boost Steelers Defense: ‘Our Defense Is Going To Be Crazy’

Last June, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed DL Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year contract. He agreed to the deal after a lucrative multi-year contract with the Chicago Bears fell through due to a failed physical because of a foot injury he suffered in the 2021 playoffs as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ogunjobi jumped on the moving train during the summer. Not fully healthy, he went through training camp as he rushed back to make an impact in his first season in Pittsburgh. The results were underwhelming from a statistical perspective, with Ogunjobi posting 48 total stops, seven TFLs, and 1.5 sacks in 16 starts.

However, Ogunjobi has had a full offseason to recover from the foot injury that hampered him throughout the 2022 campaign and now feels fully healthy, having re-signed with Pittsburgh on a three-year deal this offseason. When asked what a healthy Ogunjobi brings to Pittsburgh’s defense after Wednesday practice, DeMarvin Leal was straightforward on his expectations for what his teammate can do this season at full strength.

“A scary Larry Ogunjobi,” Leal said to the media Wednesday via video from Steelers.com. “That’s what he brings… a scary Larry Ogunjobi. Larry is a smart veteran. He knows everything about the game. He sees things before they happen. You know, having Larry back and even healthier than he was last year is just… our defense is going to be crazy.”

One season prior to signing with the Steelers, Ogunjobi was coming off his best season with the Bengals, posting 49 total stops, 12 TFLs, and seven sacks. He has flashed a real knack for getting after the passer during his time in the league, having the strength and motor to relentlessly pursue the QB from the interior. Couple that with Ogunjobi showing flashes of being a disruptive run defender and you have yourself an impactful interior defensive lineman lining up beside All-Pro Cameron Heyward.

Dang Larry Ogunjobi. That center has a family. Walks him right into the RB, sheds, and makes the TFL. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/JV81YfSn7O — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 5, 2022

Even last season, the Steelers showed flashes of dominance with a beat-up T.J. Watt and Larry Ogunjobi playing at less than 100% for most of the 2022 season. This season, both Watt and Ogunjobi are healthy and are joined with Heyward and Alex Highsmith to form a menacing front line. Should Ogunjobi return to his 2021 form, this unit should give opposing passing games fits with Watt and Highsmith coming off the edge and Ogunjobi and Heyward creating pressure and collapsing the pocket up the middle.

Missing out on the 50-sack mark for the first time in years, Pittsburgh should reach that threshold again in 2023 should the defensive line remain relatively healthy.