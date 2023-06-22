Cowherd: Steelers Offensive Line Is Biggest Question Ahead Of 2023 Season

Build through the trenches. That was the very clear directive for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason under GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl.

In large part, it was a success, especially on the offensive side of the football.

The Steelers added veteran guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig in free agency, and then traded up to No. 14 overall to acquire left tackle Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, marking the second straight offseason the Steelers went through a sizable overhaul along the offensive line.

Now, entering the 2023 season the Steelers are in a very good position overall up front under head coach Mike Tomlin. Yet, for Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd, the offensive line in Pittsburgh remains the biggest question mark ahead of what should be a rather competitive season for the Black and Gold.

“…if their offensive line — because I think [Kenny] Pickett’s good enough; my whole question with them is the same as Buffalo: can you get the offensive line right?” Cowherd asked to co-host Jason McIntyre on Tuesday, according to video via YouTube.

The discussion regarding the Steelers on Cowherd’s show started due to the comments star outside linebacker T.J. Watt made on the Footbahlin Podcast with Ben Roethlisberger Sunday night, stating that he’s “very encouraged” by the direction the Steelers’ defense is heading. While Cowherd largely agreed with Watt and is very high on the Steelers’ defense overall entering the 2023 season, he highlighted the Steelers’ offensive line as the biggest concern for the Black and Gold, rather than the inside linebacker position, or even slot cornerback.

The addition of Seumalo is a massive one for the Steelers, solidifying the left guard position for the foreseeable future, giving Pittsburgh two foundational guards with James Daniels. Seumalo will have the task of either helping third-year pro Dan Moore Jr. find consistency at left tackle, should Moore stick in the starting role to open the 2023 season, or help speed up the maturation and development process for Jones as a rookie. Assistant GM Andy Weidl knows Seumalo well, and it’s not a surprise the Steelers were aggressive in going and getting the guard.