Cool Steelers Plays: Antwaan Randle El In The Wildcat

Another new series we’re adding to Steelers Depot throughout the offseason. One that’s been on my mind for a little while. These won’t mean too much but these articles will just be cool plays in Pittsburgh Steelers’ history throughout their history. Not all-time great moments, not ones that show up on a season-end highlight reel, the outcome of the game doesn’t matter. Just fun little moments that made me smile watching them back.

Today, we’ll start with Antwaan Randle El in the Wildcat.

It’s 2002. Randle El’s rookie year, a flashy second round pick, a former QB at Indiana turned receiver and “slash” type of guy who ran the ball and returned it, too (in addition to the occasional throw).

In a game that will be remembered for its outcome, a 34-34 tie that resulted in Pittsburgh ending the game with a Plaxico Burress catch at the one-yard line, the Steelers got creative with Randle El in this one.

After two lackluster possessions, including a turnover inside the Falcons’ five yard line, the Steelers came out with a different look. A splitback, Wildcat formation with two running backs (RB Verron Haynes and FB Dan Kreider) one tight end (Jerame Tuman) and three wide receivers (Hines Ward, Plaxico Burress, and Randle El at quarterback).

Randle El received the shotgun snap. He faked to his left like he was going to throw a screen to Hines Ward at the top, and Ward sold it as much, before pivoting and running right behind Haynes and a couple of pulling offensive linemen out in front, Marvel Smith and Alan Faneca.

It wasn’t a tremendous gain but a good one, a ten-yard pickup with Randle El showing a bit of power and effort to get every inch he could at the end. It was a first down that setup a 34-yard Todd Peterson field goal for the Steelers first points of the game.

Things got better from there…and then they got worse. Pittsburgh built up a 34-17 lead into the fourth quarter but allowed 17 points in the final eight minutes of regulation.

The game went to overtime and things got insane. Todd Peterson had a field goal blocked and Bill Cowher later passed up a 51-yard try, instead punting from inside Atlanta’s 40. Falcons’ kicker Jay Feely attempted a 56-yarder which was blocked by James Farrior. On the game’s final play, Tommy Maddox heaved the ball downfield, caught by Burress at the one, but he was immediately hit and fell inches shy of crossing the goal line. It’s not the focus of today’s article but if you want to see that play again, click here. The game ended in a 34-34 tie.

Putting all that aside, the Steelers busted out the Wildcat quite a bit in the early 2000s, long before the Miami Dolphins earned credit for it in 2008 to beat the New England Patriots. In fairness, that was more of a true Single Wing than what Pittsburgh ran here. Regardless, the Steelers’ late-90s to mid-2000s were full of funky plays we’ll uncover throughout the next few weeks, though I’m of course open to moments from other eras, too.