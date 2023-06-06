Clark/Carney Debate: Should The Steelers Hold Joint Practices In Training Camp?

Another entry into our debate series here on Steelers Depot. Today, Joe Clark and Josh Carney are going to have a good-faith disagreement on whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers should take part in joint practices with another NFL team during training camp. Let us know who made the better argument and what side of the debate you come in on in the comments below.

SHOULD THE STEELERS HOLD JOINT PRACTICES?

JOE – THEY SHOULDN’T

I just don’t see the benefit to the Steelers hosting a joint practice. For two days, the competition level increases because you’re going up against an opponent that isn’t your teammate, sure, but long-term, I just don’t see any good coming out of it.

For one, the increase in competition has the chance to lead to more injuries, and one of the main goals of training camp and the preseason is getting out healthy. Then you have the problem with busting out your playbook for an opponent to see in a practice setting. Sure, you can run decoy plays or simple concepts, but then guys aren’t really developing if you just go through the motions.

Then you have the fighting aspect. We’ve seen fights become more and more common in joint practices in recent years. The Rams and Bengals got into it last year and Aaron Donald was swinging his helmet around, which obviously had the potential to cause serious injury. Current Steelers safety Kenny Robinson got cut from the Panthers last year for a dirty hit in Carolina’s joint practice with New England, which sparked a major fight.

Sure, fighting a common opponent can increase camaraderie, but what happens if things really escalate, on either side? The NFL has no jurisdiction over joint practices, so if someone on Pittsburgh steps out of line during a fight, the team is put into the unenviable position of deciding his punishment.

I just don’t see what long-term good comes out of joint practices. Keep the work in-house, keep building together and show out against your opponents on game day. After all, we’re only talking about practice here.

JOSH – THEY SHOULD

Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers should look into holding joint practices with a fellow NFL team this season — and beyond.

The last time Pittsburgh did it was in the summer of 2018 at St. Vincent College in Latrobe against the Detroit Lions. Usually, those joint practices help teams hit the ground running, but the Steelers have been reluctant to partake in them.

Last summer, a total of 23 teams were involved in at least one joint practice session, while seven squads faced two different teams in joint practices. Typically, those joint practices occur ahead of preseason games.

Pittsburgh will host Tampa Bay and Buffalo for preseason games this year at Acrisure Stadium. That matchup against the Bills looks like a great opportunity for a joint practice or two, considering the relationship between Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott, former college teammates.

It would help both teams get a taste of live action in a controlled environment ahead of the season, the competition is a great way for players to get a taste of what in-season competition will feel like, running through the intense physical and mental aspects of the game.

Joint practices give teams the chance to run through their playbook and rookies get the opportunity to shake off some early-on jitters before the season begins. Coaches also get the opportunity to scope out other teams and plan preseason matchups.

It’s a great way to kickstart the season, and with the Steelers eyeing coming out of the gates quickly in 2023 with a relatively young team, I see no better way to try and prepare for that than with a joint practice or two with a fellow NFL team.