Chris Simms Puts Steelers Fans In Second Tier Of Rowdiness Behind Eagles and Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the biggest fan bases in professional sports. The team’s following spans the globe and every home game at Acrisure Stadium is filled with fans donning the Black and Gold. The Steelers’ historical success means that the fans always expect a lot, and to help the team succeed on the field Steeler Nation always shows up to home games in full force.
On Pro Football Talk Live, Chris Simms sang the praises of Steelers fans, calling them some of the rowdiest fans in the NFL. While he put both the Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders fans as the two rowdiest fan bases, he said Pittsburgh was not too far behind.
“I would go Browns, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers I’d throw in there,” Simms said, which was transcribed in an article by Max Molski of NBC Sports Chicago. “Those are four that really pop to me.”
While there are not often incidents of Steelers fans throwing beer and other items at other fans like with Eagles fans, Steeler Nation does not make life easy for opposing teams or their fans. Whether it be when “Renegade” plays or even on the opening possession, Steelers fans get loud.
A big reason why Steelers fans are so good is because of how loyal they are. The team is consistently good, but fans show up week in and week out. However, the fans have expectations, and if the team is not meeting their high expectations they will voice their frustration. Look at how many times, particularly early in the 2022 season, the Steelers’ offense was booed. The fans expect to be competing for the Lombardi Trophy every season, and if the team is not playing at a level that can win a Super Bowl, fans get restless.
What is nice about Steelers fans though is that they do not often resort to violence. While we all love football and the Steelers, violence at football games is never acceptable. Of course, here and there sometimes fights happen, but rarely do brawls happen at Acrisure Stadium.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the biggest and best fan bases in the NFL. The support their fans show week in and week out at Acrisure Stadium is appreciated by former players and pundits like Chris Simms.