CBS Sports Projects Darnell Washington To Be Fifth-Most Productive Rookie TE In 2023

When the Pittsburgh Steelers landed TE Darnell Washington in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, many thought they were getting a steal with a player who carried a late first/early second round grade from several draft evaluators. Unfortunately for Washington, medical concerns caused him to slide to the end of the third round and right into Pittsburgh’s lap after trading back with the Carolina Panthers, nabbing an incredible value selection at the end of the second day of the draft.

Washington is projected to see the field right away in Pittsburgh as the team’s TE2, surpassing incumbent Zach Gentry as the TE behind Pat Freiermuth. Washington’s size and skill set as a blocker should get him on the field immediately in heavy personnel packages as an in-line blocker, but also give him a chance to get involved in the passing game.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently published an article ranking the top five rookie TEs who will be the most productive in 2023, starting the list with Washington at #5.

“Washington isn’t going to separate like his contemporaries,” Trapasso wrote. “He’s going to block defensive ends and linebackers more consistently than all of them, he can make a living utilizing his massive frame to box out defenders to give Kenny Pickett a large target area, and once he catches the ball, look out. Washington will throw in the occasional hurdle too. He’s a freaky athlete relative to his size. It’ll be a major challenge yanking looks away from George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, and Pat Freiermuth. I believe he’ll be a red-zone monster and surprise with how sneaky efficient he is after the catch.”

Green Bay TE Luke Musgrave came in at #4, Las Vegas TE Michael Mayer came in at #3, Buffalo TE Dalton Kincaid came in at #2, and Detroit TE Sam LaPorta ranked #1 on Trapasso’s list of rookie TEs.

Given the fact that Washington has a budding star in Freiermuth in front of him, it’s going to be difficult for Washington to have a full breakout as a pass catcher as a rookie. Also consider that Washington is still raw when it comes the nuances of the game, including route running. Even he has acknowledged that he has a long way to go as a receiver before he can consider himself a well-rounded NFL TE.

Still, Washington is a unicorn of a TE prospect, having the size, height, strength, and athleticism that you just can’t teach. He flashed his receiving prowess at the University of Georgia on limited targets, showing the ability to stretch the field vertically as well as create after the catch.

Washington will make his bones as a blocker in Pittsburgh as he is the best blocking TE in this draft class. However, he has the mindset as well as the potential to become a well-rounded player in this league and should be one of the top rookie producers at his position this season.