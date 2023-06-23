Broderick Jones, Joey Porter Jr. Named Preseason Rookies Of The Year In AFC North By Analyst

On the Bootleg Football Podcast with NFL analysts Brett Kollmann and EJ Snyder, the two went in-depth on predictions for the AFC North in 2023. As part of the exercise, they picked offensive and defensive rookies of the year in each division, and Kollmann tabbed Pittsburgh Steelers OT Broderick Jones as his Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“I think he’s going to be an immediate starter in Pittsburgh and a quality starter in Pittsburgh. His talent is frickin’ unbelievable,” Kollmann said. “He’s an extremely smooth mover at tackle, he’s got length, he’s got power, he’s got flexibility, he’s got quickness. He’s got everything you want.”

Kollmann also said that Jones reminds him of Duane Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler.

Both Kollmann and Snyder had Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. as their Defensive Rookie of the Year for the AFC North.

“In terms of just immediate impact, it’s hard for me to pick anything other than Joey Porter,” Kollmann said.

“If he keeps doing what he’s been doing, he’s going to be awesome from Day 1,” Snyder added.

It’s not all that big of a surprise that Porter was their pick for the division’s DROY, just because he has the highest chance of making the biggest impact and seeing the field the most early out of any defensive rookie in the division. The pick of Jones is interesting on a number of levels, though, namely that they feel he’ll impact the team enough to be regarded as the top offensive rookie.

The AFC North has no shortage of talented offensive rookies, with the Baltimore Ravens drafting Zay Flowers and the Cleveland Browns adding Cedric Tillman. Speedy slot receiver Charlie Jones went to the Bengals, while they also drafted RB Chase Brown out of Illinois. Typically, you’d think a skill position player would have more of an impact and be the pick to win the award, and Snyder did choose Flowers.

But with how Pittsburgh is planning on playing this season, living and dying with the run game, if Jones becomes the Day One starter his performance could really make or break the season. If he’s the athletic people mover that he was at Georgia, particularly in the run game, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are going to be able to really make some noise and carry the Steelers’ offense.

But if Jones struggles as a rookie, the run game could falter, as well. Therefore, if you’re going to assume the Steelers play well and Jones wins the starting LT job over Dan Moore Jr., it makes sense to assume Jones is a big part of that success.

Pittsburgh obviously saw a lot in Jones to move up in the first round to select him. While he needs to refine his technique in pass blocking, he should be active in the run game and working with Pat Meyer should help his technique across the board. If he beats out Moore he’s going to be fun to watch, and ideally, his performance is good enough to make him a theoretical rookie of the year in the division and across the league.