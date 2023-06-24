Bob Labriola Names Joey Porter Jr. As Rookie He Expects To Make Quickest Impact

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL Draft class is perceived as loaded by many analysts and NFL fans. After trading up for tackle Broderick Jones in Round One and grabbing cornerback Joey Porter Jr., defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, and tight end Darnell Washington all on Day Two, the Steelers loaded up on talent early on in the draft. Not only are these four players all likely long-term contributors for the franchise, but also many are projected to see the field early on in their careers.
Because of the early projected playing time for the 2023 draft class, Steelers.com writer Bob Labriola was asked which rookie he believes will have the biggest immediate impact in the latest edition of Asked and Answered.
“Joey Porter Jr.,” wrote Labriola. “He would be my pick as of late June because in addition to his skill-set, veteran Patrick Peterson has been quoted as saying while some young players believe they have all the answers, Porter wants to be coached, wants to learn, and wants to become great.”
While shortly after the draft many may have said Broderick Jones would have the most immediate impact, seeing as the Steelers traded up for him, but reports are saying incumbent left tackle Dan Moore Jr. is having a very good offseason so Jones may not be able to unseat him right away.
Although cornerback is a hard position to play, Porter has a lot of the physical tools to be a great cornerback in the NFL. Porter’s length is something that cannot be taught and so long as he learns to cut down the penalties he should be effective early on as he has the size and ability to match up on the outside with almost any receiver.
Reports coming out of minicamp and OTA’s are that the “avatar corners,” Porter and Cory Trice Jr., are looking good. Of the two, Porter is the more NFL-ready prospect and has better physical tools, and there is a reason he was drafted at 32 while Trice didn’t go until the seventh round. Porter will see the field before Trice and with Porter and Keeanu Benton both being raved about it will likely be one of those two making the biggest impact early on.
However, what favors Porter having a bigger impact than Benton early on is that the indication so far is that Benton will start at nose tackle in his rookie season, according to defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, limiting the opportunity he has to see the field. With him having to earn other opportunities on the defensive line, it seems like Porter will have the most snaps early on the season giving him the biggest chance to make an impact.
Considering how little depth the Steelers cornerback room has, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if Porter ends up seeing a decent amount of snaps on the outside early on. Because of this, Porter will have the chance be a difference-maker. The question then will be if the impact he has is positive or negative. The hope, of course, is that it is positive and he helps lead the Steelers to a top-ten defense by strengthening their pass defense which has been a weakness in recent seasons.