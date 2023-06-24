Bob Labriola Names Joey Porter Jr. As Rookie He Expects To Make Quickest Impact

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL Draft class is perceived as loaded by many analysts and NFL fans. After trading up for tackle Broderick Jones in Round One and grabbing cornerback Joey Porter Jr., defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, and tight end Darnell Washington all on Day Two, the Steelers loaded up on talent early on in the draft. Not only are these four players all likely long-term contributors for the franchise, but also many are projected to see the field early on in their careers.

Because of the early projected playing time for the 2023 draft class, Steelers.com writer Bob Labriola was asked which rookie he believes will have the biggest immediate impact in the latest edition of Asked and Answered.

“Joey Porter Jr.,” wrote Labriola. “He would be my pick as of late June because in addition to his skill-set, veteran Patrick Peterson has been quoted as saying while some young players believe they have all the answers, Porter wants to be coached, wants to learn, and wants to become great.”

While shortly after the draft many may have said Broderick Jones would have the most immediate impact, seeing as the Steelers traded up for him, but reports are saying incumbent left tackle Dan Moore Jr. is having a very good offseason so Jones may not be able to unseat him right away.

Although cornerback is a hard position to play, Porter has a lot of the physical tools to be a great cornerback in the NFL. Porter’s length is something that cannot be taught and so long as he learns to cut down the penalties he should be effective early on as he has the size and ability to match up on the outside with almost any receiver.