Biggest Steelers Storylines By Position Pre-Training Camp: Wide Receiver And Tight End

Continuing our series taking a look at the biggest storylines impacting each position group. Today, we’ll take a look at wide receiver and tight end.

Wide Receiver: What can the team expect from Calvin Austin III?

The lack of splash and lack of explosive plays has been an issue for Pittsburgh’s defense for awhile now. Austin, with his 4.32 speed and penchant for recording explosive plays (one every 3.8 touches in college) he could be the guy to solve that issue. There’s going to be a myriad of ways to get him involved, whether it’s through screens, jet sweeps or just good old fashioned deep shots. But he has to get involved, and the team has to scheme ways to get him the ball.

After missing his entire rookie season with a foot injury, Austin is a bit of an unknown. He seemed to impress at training camp, but we just haven’t seen him get any game action. He’s in the mix to play in the slot along with Allen Robinson II, but he’s just so versatile so there’s a lot the team can do with him. His usage is something I’m really intrigued to see this year, and I think he’s someone who can make a big impact for Pittsburgh’s offense.

Even if the volume isn’t there, Austin can be a guy who does a lot with limited touches. I would expect the team to try and get him involved early and get him the ball in space and let him make plays.

Pittsburgh lacked a successful downfield passing game for much of last season. The hope is that Austin can come in and be a guy who takes the top off of the opposing defense to really open things up for the offense.

If he can’t create splash for the offense, then his role is probably going to be limited given he’s likely behind Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Robinson on the depth chart. But if he can come in and be a guy who can consistently make big plays, Pittsburgh’s offense is going to be a lot better.

Tight End: What is Connor Heyward’s role going to be?

There’s a lot of directions I thought about going here. Pat Freiermuth’s potential breakout in Year 3 could be a storyline, as could Darnell Washington’s role in the offense. But Heyward’s role is the most interesting to me. He’s more than likely going to play as an H-back and occasionally split out wide. Given that there isn’t a true fullback on Pittsburgh’s roster right now, it would make sense if Heyward primarily played H-back.

But I want to see Heyward get involved more this year. While he didn’t have a ton of opportunities last season, he made the most out of his touches, with 12 catches on 17 targets for 151 yards and a touchdown. He also had two carries for 27 yards. I don’t think he’s going to be or should be a high-volume target, but he’s someone who should be involved in some capacity in the offense.

If he does become the primary H-back, then he might get more snaps than he did last year and he can be a little bit more of a weapon. That’s the role that many envisioned for him when he was drafted in the sixth round last season, and with Derek Watt now off the roster, it would make sense for him to slide into it and make an immediate impact.

Pittsburgh’s set when it comes to tight end with Pat Freiermuth focusing on more of a receiving role and then Darnell Washington and Zach Gentry taking on more of a blocking role. Having Heyward line up and play more of a fullback/H-back role really seems to be the way things are trending, and it would be fun to see how it plays out.

We’ll get much more clarity when training camp starts, but for now, I’m intrigued by the idea of Heyward being a primary H-back.