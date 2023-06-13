Allen Robinson II Was Willing To Do ‘Whatever I Needed To Do’ To Facilitate Trade To Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II is not a born-and-bred Pennsylvanian, but his affinity for the state is not tied to his current employment. A Penn State alumnus where he caught 177 passes for 2479 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons, coming back to the area—and to the Steelers specifically with head coach Mike Tomlin—proved a key selling point for him as the Los Angeles Rams looked to trade him this offseason.

As he discussed with Tom Pelissero yesterday on the Rich Eisen Show, Robinson was given permission to speak with teams, and when the Steelers came up, his interest was piqued, and he was open to doing what it would take to get that deal done.

“It was something that happened pretty quickly. Once the ball got rolling and I got wind of it, I was definitely all for it”, he said. “Just hearing everything about the Steelers organization, going back to the state of Pennsylvania, I thought, would be a super cool thing. Once I got wind of that, reworking my contract and things like that, whatever I needed to do on my end to help facilitate that and get that done, I was willing to do”.

Robinson was initially due to earn $15.25 million for the 2023 season. The Rams were willing to pay $10.25 million of that, with the Steelers picking up the remaining $5 million for this year. In addition to this split payment, Robinson also removed a $5 million roster bonus for the 2024 season completely out of the deal. If he is on the roster next season, he will earn a base salary of $10 million.

Though he spent his college career in the same state, it was at his Pro Day that he made a connection with Tomlin, which made a lasting impression on both parties. He told Pelissero that it was one of the first things that the two of them talked about when the trade went through.

The Steelers were looking for not only an established slot receiver this offseason, but also a veteran presence in the room, and Robinson provides both. It is a new role for him to be the most experienced in the room, but it’s one that he has had no trouble embracing.

And as so many veterans from other teams who have come in here have learned, there are certain things about the Pittsburgh Steelers organization that are just different from what they might have experienced elsewhere.

Even a player as veteran as Patrick Peterson, going into his 13th season in the NFL, commented on the intensity of the Steelers’ OTA practices and the manner in which Tomlin gets played motivated for spring drills, as though they are getting ready for a game. It’s these types of stories that players hear that make them want to see it for themselves.

Now, would he have been able to save that roster bonus and get dealt to another team? I don’t know. Realistically, maybe not. But the point is the opportunity to come to Pittsburgh was added incentive for him to facilitate getting this particular trade deal done.