Adam Rank Projects Kenny Pickett To Be Steelers Team MVP, Cements Himself As ‘Rightful Heir’ To Ben Roethlisberger

Statistically, QB Kenny Pickett didn’t have a great rookie season as he threw for just 2,404 yards and had more INTs (nine) than TDs (seven) in 13 games played (12 starts). Still, Pickett’s impact exceeded what he did on the stat sheet as he helped spark a dormant Steelers team that was 2-6 at the bye week to a 7-2 record down the stretch to finish the season 9-8 and just on the cusp of a playoff berth.

During that stretch, we saw Pickett show glimpses of the franchise QB the Steelers thought he could be when they selected him 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He led the offense down the field on methodical drives with key fourth quarter comebacks against the Raiders and Ravens to close out the season.

EZ view of Pickett to Pickens TD. Great call and execution with MOFo. Great stem by George to widen just enough. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/ItlNThNOqr — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 26, 2022

Heading into 2023, Pickett is expected to make a notable leap from his first NFL season, having a full season and offseason program under his belt. HC Mike Tomlin has voiced his expectation for Pickett to kill it this upcoming season and NFL.com writer Adam Rank projects the same to occur with Pickett in 2023, naming him his projected team MVP for the upcoming season.

“The Steelers suffered one loss over the final seven weeks of the season: a 16-14 setback vs. the rival Ravens in Week 14,” Rank wrote. “In related news, Pickett was sidelined by a concussion in the first quarter of that game, with Mitch Trubisky throwing three interceptions in relief. This helped to underscore Pickett’s importance to the Steelers’ operation. Although he didn’t assemble the most awe-inspiring highlight reel in Year 1, Pickett simply showcased the poise to win games. At the end of the day, isn’t that what it’s all about? I anticipate that he’ll take more command of the offense this fall and make the kind of leap that cements him as the rightful heir to Ben Roethlisberger’s throne.”

After a Week 11 home loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pickett won every single game that he started and finished, getting knocked out early in Pittsburgh’s Week 14 matchup against the Ravens. Mitch Trubisky stepped in and threw three INTs to effectively seal the victory for Baltimore. Trubisky rebounded to secure a win against the Carolina Panthers the next week, But Pickett was back in the lineup the very next week, reeling off victories against the Raiders, Ravens, and Browns to close out the season.

Should Pickett have a season that is team-MVP worthy in 2023, it likely means that he took a massive step forward in performance and has Pittsburgh back in the playoff and secured their first playoff victory since 2016. As for being the “rightful heir” to Ben Roethlisberger, even Ben didn’t post his first 3,000-yard season until his third year in the league or his first season over 30 TDs until Year 4.

The Steelers have done everything to set Pickett up for success this coming season, acquiring WR Allen Robinson II while beefing up the OL and adding the likes of TE Darnell Washington and WR Calvin Austin III to the offense this season. Combine that with all of the weapons the Steelers have coming back and Pickett could very well make that leap forward in 2023 and be in the running for team MVP by season’s end.