2023 Offseason Questions: Will Steelers Sign Another ILB Soon?

The Steelers are now in their offseason after failing to reach the playoffs in 2022, coming up just a game short of sneaking in as the seventh seed. They needed help in week 18 and only got some of it, so instead they sat home and watched the playoffs with the rest of us.

On tap is figuring out how to be on the field in January and February instead of being a spectator. They started out 2-6, digging a hole that proved too deep to dig out of even if they managed to go 7-2 in the second half of the year.

Starting from the end of the regular season and leading all the way up to the beginning of the 2023 season, there are plenty of questions that need answered, starting with who will be the offensive coordinator. Which free agents will be kept? Who might be let go due to their salary? How might they tackle free agency with this new front office? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout this offseason, as we have for many years.

Question: Will the Steelers sign another inside linebacker soon?

The Steelers have seemed to show a little extra interest this offseason in two positions: long snapper, and inside linebacker. They have brought in a bunch of players at both positions for tryouts, though they have yet to actually sign any of them.

Of course, they signed three inside linebackers in free agency, but they are still looking for help at the position, apparently, as they had two of them around for the three-day mandatory minicamp that just ended on a tryout basis.

Which is why I’m asking this question today, because one figures that if a signing isn’t made very soon, it’s not going to be. The more notable of the two tryouts is veteran Nick Kwiatkoski, an area native who has over 2000 defensive and over 1000 special teams snaps played during his seven-year career.

Having already signed Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, and Tanner Muse to add to the inside linebacker room, could they add still yet another outside free agent? Well, they don’t have anybody else to bring back, I suppose, so it would have to be an outside guy. I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting to see Myles Jack back, and I think fans would be more likely to hold their breath if they did re-sign Marcus Allen.

The other linebacker brought in for a tryout is another seasoned veteran, as well, Jermaine Carter, who spent most of his career with the Carolina Panthers but was most recently in Cleveland. He has 1500 defensive and 1000 special teams snaps to his name, so either signing, if one is coming, would be adding a player with experience in both arenas.