2023 Offseason Questions: Will 3rd Time Be The Charm For WR Anthony Miller In Pittsburgh?

The Steelers are now in their offseason after failing to reach the playoffs in 2022, coming up just a game short of sneaking in as the seventh seed. They needed help in week 18 and only got some of it, so instead they sat home and watched the playoffs with the rest of us.

On tap is figuring out how to be on the field in January and February instead of being a spectator. They started out 2-6, digging a hole that proved too deep to dig out of even if they managed to go 7-2 in the second half of the year.

Starting from the end of the regular season and leading all the way up to the beginning of the 2023 season, there are plenty of questions that need answered, starting with who will be the offensive coordinator. Which free agents will be kept? Who might be let go due to their salary? How might they tackle free agency with this new front office? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout this offseason, as we have for many years.

Question: Will the third time be the charm for Anthony Miller in Pittsburgh?

Anthony Miller is a former second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, a talented slot receiver out of Memphis. Drafted in 2018, he had a few solid campaigns in the Windy City, catching 134 passes for 1564 yards and 11 touchdowns, before being traded heading into the 2021 season to the Houston Texans.

For whatever reason, I frankly don’t remember, his time down south did not last long, however, and he found himself on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad by the middle of October. He remained there for the rest of the year, though he did get elevated for one game and dressed, playing 25 snaps and catching one pass.

Miller was looking to get his career back on the right path last season, opening with a strong training camp, but he ended the summer with an injury that landed him on the Reserve/Injured List before the season even began.

Pittsburgh wasted little time re-signing him, however, on January 17, shortly after their season ended, a possible indication of their expectations for him. While he is not needed to play a star role, it would be quite valuable if he could provide solid depth, especially out of the slot.

As the wide receiver position is currently constructed, Diontae Johnson and George Pickens would be their starters, both of whom play primarily on the outside. Allen Robinson II, a veteran brought in this offseason via trade, is expected to slide inside as the starting slot.

Behind that trio is second-year Calvin Austin III, who spent his rookie alongside Miller on the Reserve/Injured List. The short speedster is supposed to be able to play inside and out. Assuming he makes the roster, that leaves one or two spots—for whom? Miles Boykin’s special teams ability may give him an edge for one, but what about another? Hakeem Butler will want to challenge, but his professional resume so far consists almost exclusively of a spring as a good XFL wide receiver.

