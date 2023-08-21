Report: Former Steelers WR Anthony Miller Signing With 49ers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Anthony Miller has a new home. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Miller is signing a deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Schultz tweeted the news moments ago.

Miller, now 28, spent nearly two years with the Steelers, though his accolades with the team are minimal. Signed to the team’s practice squad in November 2021, he appeared in one game and caught one pass for two yards, hauling in a short reception against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Carried on the team’s 2022 offseason roster, he made it to camp with the Steelers but suffered a shoulder injury early, sending him to injured reserve and ending his season. Pittsburgh signed him to a one-year deal in January but released him on June 20, a month before the team reported to training camp, after the team added LB Nick Kwiatkoski and LS Rex Sunahara to round out the 90-man roster.

A second-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2018, he’s caught 140 career passes for nearly 1,600 yards. His first three years in the league with the Bears were successful, catching seven touchdowns as a rookie, before he was traded to the Houston Texans in July 2021. He appeared in just two games for the Texans before the Steelers scooped him up.

It’s worth noting the Steelers take on Miller’s 49ers in Week One, though his odds of actually being part of the Week One roster are likely long. However, the team is battling a couple of wide receiver injuries, losing ex-Steeler Ray-Ray McCloud to a broken hand while second-year wideout Danny Gray suffered a shoulder/collarbone injury that is almost certain to cause him to miss Week One.