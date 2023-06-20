2023 Offseason Questions: Is WR Anthony Miller Getting Released?

The Steelers are now in their offseason after failing to reach the playoffs in 2022, coming up just a game short of sneaking in as the seventh seed. They needed help in week 18 and only got some of it, so instead they sat home and watched the playoffs with the rest of us.

On tap is figuring out how to be on the field in January and February instead of being a spectator. They started out 2-6, digging a hole that proved too deep to dig out of even if they managed to go 7-2 in the second half of the year.

Starting from the end of the regular season and leading all the way up to the beginning of the 2023 season, there are plenty of questions that need answered, starting with who will be the offensive coordinator. Which free agents will be kept? Who might be let go due to their salary? How might they tackle free agency with this new front office? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout this offseason, as we have for many years.

Question: Is wide receiver Anthony Miller getting released?

It’s often the case that the Steelers’ roster moves are known publicly in advance of their actually being made official. Or, at least, their intentions to make certain moves are made known prior to their actually happening; rarely does the course reverse.

Sometimes the way in which we learn of these moves are through the players involved in the moves themselves, good or bad, and Steelers fans today find themselves wondering of one player who has been around for the past couple of years had just said goodbye.

Though he’s spent very little time on the field, and much of it on the Reserve/Injured List, Anthony Miller is a name a lot of fans probably know. With the Steelers recently releasing safety Scott Nelson and reportedly intending to sign inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and long snapper Rex Sunahara, another move is going to need to be made. Which is why to many this feels like a goodbye Tweet.

Thank You Pittsburgh 🖤 — Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) June 19, 2023

Unless he had some kind of charity event in the area going on or just had a really nice walk or something, it may well be that the simplest explanation for Miller’s Tweet is that he was informed that the Steelers are releasing him.

A former second-round pick who did have some NFL success, Miller spent time on the team’s practice squad in 2021 and was fighting for a roster spot during training camp last year when he suffered an injury that landed him on the Reserve/Injured List.

With the team re-signing him yet again this offseason, and just looking at the wide receiver depth chart, many felt that he would stand a good chance yet again of making the team and rounding out the depth chart. If he is indeed getting released, then apparently the Steelers didn’t feel as good about his chances.