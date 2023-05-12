Watch: Three Ways Pat Freiermuth Wins As a Route Runner

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down TE Pat Freiermuth and three key ways he wins as a route runner. He effectively uses leverage/feel, stems his routes, and changes tempo to get open. We break down examples of all three throughout the 2022 season.

