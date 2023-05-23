Watch: The Depot 180 — May 23 — Episode 322

Episode 323 — May 23, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Phase two of voluntary offseason training activites are underway which means rookies and veterans alike are together for the first time as a team. In today’s episode I discuss some of the biggest news from OTAs including some player interviews and some roster moves. I also discuss some NFL rule changes and Ben Roethlisberger’s comments on his podcast episode with Kenny Pickett.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.