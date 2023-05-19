Season 13, Episode 132 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a contract extension. We go over the early reported contract numbers that were released and review the team’s decision to extend their veteran backup quarterback.

We go over a few smaller details concerning the media appearances that Steelers general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin both had on Thursday. We also cover the recent new scouting department hires that the Steelers reportedly made this week.

On the heels of a full target 2023 XFL contextualization that I did on new Steelers wide receiver Hakeem Butler, Alex and I discuss the findings and give our updated thoughts on the new addition to the position group. We go over the positives and negatives from his XFL tape and what he’ll need to show this summer in order to make the 53-man roster.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I have a second post-draft roundtable with contributors from the site. This roundtable discussion includes Josh Carney, Jonathan Heitritter and Tyler Wise and during it, we discuss the Steelers’ 2023 draft class, some undrafted free agents, the state of the team heading into the summer and much more. Several players, both new and old, are discussed during this segment.

Later in the show, Alex and I answer a few questions we have received from listeners over the last several days. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Extending Mitch Trubisky, Hakeem Butler Contextualization, Post-Draft Roundtable, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2023-may-19-episode-1720

