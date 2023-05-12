The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2023 Schedule, Rookie Minicamp Roster, Omar Khan Comments, Listener Emails, & More

Season 13, Episode 129 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 schedule that was released Thursday evening.

We go over the schedule game by game and discuss what sticks out both positively and negatively. We make sure to highlight two key stretches that stick out in the team’s 2023 schedule as well.

The Steelers 2023 rookie minicamp gets underway on Friday, so Alex and I preview that annual event and also go over the roster that was released, which includes a few tryout players we failed to identify since the draft took place. We also discuss XFL wide receiver Hakeem Butler not being on the rookie minicamp roster.

The Steelers have now signed one of their seven 2023 draft picks so we discuss that news and talk about how most of the class should be inked to their four-year rookie contracts by Sunday night.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan had a long radio interview on Thursday, so Alex and I make sure to recap all the noteworthy comments that he made and there were a lot of them.

Later in the show, Alex and I answer several questions we have received from listeners over the last several days. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

