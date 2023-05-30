SuperBook Sports 2023 Betting Lines: Steelers Currently Favorites In Eight Games

It’s been nearly three weeks since the Pittsburgh Steelers found out their 2023 regular-season schedule and now it’s time to check in on how many of their 17 games that they’re currently favored in. On Monday, the SuperBook Sports in Las Vegas, NV released the current spreads of all 32 NFL teams for the entire season and below is a recap of the Steelers lines.

If you had to bet one game for the upcoming #NFL season right now, what would it be? 🏈 All 272 regular season sides and totals are now available for wagering at https://t.co/TLpglHZBk8 pic.twitter.com/0fZMbe0YMI — SuperBook Sports (@SuperBookSports) May 29, 2023

Of their 17 regular season games in 2023, the Steelers are currently listed as favorites in eight of them. Their largest spread as favorites is against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13, a game that will be played at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. They are 7-point favorites when it comes to that contest.

The team’s smallest spread as a favorite is in Week 2 and Week 7. One of those is a home game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 with the other being on the road against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7. They are 1-point favorites in both of those contests.

In total, the Steelers are currently listed as road favorites in three games. For their Week 4 road game against the Houston Texans, they are currently listed as 3.5-point favorites. Later in the season, the Steelers are listed as 1.5-point road favorites against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14.

As for the Steelers six AFC North games in 2023, they are listed as underdogs in five of those contests. Their largest line as an underdog for the 2023 season is against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, a road game. Their Week 2 home game against the Browns is the only AFC North game that the Steelers are currently listed as favorites to win.

Of the Steelers’ nine home games in 2023, they are currently listed as favorites in just five of them.

Obviously, we still have a long way to go until the 2023 regular season gets underway so it will be interesting to see how many of the Steelers games have huge shifts in the betting lines between now and Week 1. Injuries around the NFL could wind up shifting the Steelers from underdogs to favorites, or vice versa, in a few of their 17 contests.

SuperBook 2023 Spreads For Steelers By Week as of May 29, 2023

Week 1 vs 49ers +3

Week 2 vs Browns -1

Week 3 at Raiders +1

Week 4 at Texans -3.5

Week 5 vs Ravens +2.5

Week 7 at Rams -1

Week 8 vs Jaguars +1

Week 9 vs Titans -4.5

Week 10 vs Packers -3

Week 11 at Browns +3

Week 12 at Bengals +6

Week 13 vs Cardinals -7

Week 14 vs Patriots -1.5

Week 15 at Colts -1.5

Week 16 vs Bengals +3

Week 17 at Seahawks +2.5

Week 18 at Ravens +3.5