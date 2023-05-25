Steelers Sign Undrafted Free Agent Receiver Cody Chrest

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to tinker with the bottom of the roster, signing undrafted free agent wide receiver Cody Chrest, the team announced Thursday.
Chrest signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a UDFA after the 2023 NFL Draft but was later released, leading to him signing with the Steelers on Thursday and adding to the wide receiver room in Pittsburgh. Chrest played at Sam Houston State where he was a two-time All-Western Athletic Conference selection.
Chrest is the second Sam Houston State product the Steelers have signed in the last week, previously adding linebacker Toby Ndukwe on Monday.
Last season at Sam Houston State, Chrest hauled in 36 receptions for 548 yards and two touchdowns, earning second-team All-WAC honors for the Bearkats.
In three seasons at Sam Houston State, Chrest recorded 131 receptions for 1,715 yards and nine touchdowns while playing in 31 career games for the Bearkats.
At the College Gridiron Showcase All-Star game and Pro Day, Chrest had some impressive testing numbers, recording a 4.38 40-yard dash, 16 reps on the bench press, a 6.77 3-cone, a 4.12 short shuttle, 38-inch vertical and a 10’5″ broad jump.
Prior to his time at Sam Houston State, Chrest spent three seasons at Harvard from 2016-18. Chrest saw action in in the 2019 season, recording 45 receptions for 706 yards, leading the Crimson in receptions and yards.