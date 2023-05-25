Steelers Sign Undrafted Free Agent Receiver Cody Chrest

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to tinker with the bottom of the roster, signing undrafted free agent wide receiver Cody Chrest, the team announced Thursday.

Chrest signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a UDFA after the 2023 NFL Draft but was later released, leading to him signing with the Steelers on Thursday and adding to the wide receiver room in Pittsburgh. Chrest played at Sam Houston State where he was a two-time All-Western Athletic Conference selection.

Chrest is the second Sam Houston State product the Steelers have signed in the last week, previously adding linebacker Toby Ndukwe on Monday.

Last season at Sam Houston State, Chrest hauled in 36 receptions for 548 yards and two touchdowns, earning second-team All-WAC honors for the Bearkats.