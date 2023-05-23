OT Broderick Jones Named Steelers’ Most Dangerous New Addition In 2023

Leave no stone unturned.

That’s been the motto of GM Omar Khan and the Pittsburgh Steelers organization this offseason, completely revamping the roster with an influx of seasoned veterans and rookies alike in attempt to make Pittsburgh a title contender once again.

The team had one of the most active free agency periods in recent memory and walked away from the 2023 NFL Draft with several intriguing rookies who should become solid building blocks for this franchise for years to come.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently wrote a piece in which he picked every NFL team’s most dangerous new addition ahead of the 2023 season. The list included veteran players and rookies alike, and Knox decided to go with a rookie for Pittsburgh’s choice, naming OT Broderick Jones the Steelers’ most dangerous new addition this offseason.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers added wideout Allen Robinson II in a trade with the Rams, and if Robinson can return to the form he last showed in 2020 (1,250 yards), it could be huge,” Knox wrote. “However, the pick here is rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones. He should also help improve the protection of second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. Last year’s starter at left tackle, Dan Moore Jr., was responsible for 10 penalties and seven sacks allowed in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus. Jones can be dangerous because he can help running back and rookie Pro Bowler Najee Harris return to form following a down year in 2022 while helping Pickett with his second-year progression.”

Choosing an offensive tackle, let alone a rookie offensive tackle over a skill position player like Allen Robinson II or a ballhawk in the secondary like Patrick Peterson is an interesting decision in terms of Pittsburgh’s most dangerous addition. However, Jones is a logical choice for all the reasons Knox mentioned. He is a young, athletic OL who is impressive in the running game, moving with ease in space and with the ability to bury defenders into the turf thanks to his aggressive play style. He also has plenty of upside in pass protection thanks to his fluidity and play strength, potentially being a big upgrade to both the run blocking department as well as in pass protection.

Georgia OT Broderick Jones is on his way to the Steelers at No. 14 🔥 Pittsburg is adding to their offense pic.twitter.com/RdwKQnQcZ7 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 28, 2023

It’s only fitting that Jones directly helps the success of Pittsburgh’s last two first-round picks: RB Najee Harris and QB Kenny Pickett. With the additions of Jones and G Isaac Seumalo, Pittsburgh’s OL is primed to take a massive step forward compared to where it has been the last couple of years. A top-10 performing OL will only boost the performance of Harris in the running game while also giving Pickett the time he needs in the pocket to finish drives in the end zone and put more points on the board.

Should Jones earn the starting left tackle job as a rookie and show necessary growth in Year One, he easily can justify being named the team’s most dangerous new addition.