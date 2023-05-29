Monte Pottebaum Highlighted As Steelers’ ‘Most Exciting’ UDFA By Bleacher Report

Monte “The Mullet” Pottebaum might be the most noteworthy undrafted free agent in a small class for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He might be the most intriguing one, too.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine highlighted Pottebaum as the Steelers “most exciting” UDFA due to his potential to earn a Week 1 role with the Steelers. Pottebaum is the only fullback on the roster for the Steelers ahead of a season in which Pittsburgh is very clearly leaning into the bully ball mentality.

“Going to go with some fullback love here. The Steelers only signed nine undrafted free agents and fullback Monte Pottebaum is the only one who could be stepping into a role in Week 1 if he showcases his talent throughout the summer,” Ballentine wrote. “Derek Watt was the team’s fullback last season, logging 77 offensive snaps and 290 special teams plays. However, the Steelers have yet to re-sign the 30-year-old. Connor Hayward took some of those fullback snaps but also played some tight end.

“If the Steelers are looking to use a roster spot on a true tight end then the Iowa alum could be the answer. He’s a 6’2″, 241-pound bulldozer who plays with the kind of physicality you’d like to see from a true fullback and takes pride in clearing lanes for his running back.”

Pottebaum is a real throwback to the position, an old-school fullback who could fill an old-school role in an offense that is very clearly leaning towards a run-heavy approach once again.

While he still has a long way to go towards earning a spot on the 53-man roster, there’s a clear path for him, at least on paper.

Calling an undrafted fullback the most exciting for the Steelers is a bit of a stretch, but again, it’s a relatively weak UDFA class for the Steelers. Who, exactly, would the other choice be with a chance to land a spot on the roster? David Perales? Jordan Byrd? Slim pickings.

Pottebaum has some impressive tape overall as a lead blocker in Iowa’s pro-style offense. Fullback lovers will genuinely enjoy watching his tape as he plows through the line of scrimmage as a lead blocker. He projects as a seamless fit in Pittsburgh’s offense as the lead-blocker in front of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, as well as a special teams warrior for the Black and Gold.

There’s a path to the roster, and a lot of attention will be paid to him throughout training camp and the preseason to see if he can seize upon the opportunity. Maybe that’s what’s most exciting about him.