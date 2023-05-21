Kenny Pickett Offers Support At ‘Rush To Crush Cancer’ Ride In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was one of several hundred people in attendance today at the inaugural “Rush To Crush Cancer” bike ride that took place in Pittsburgh today. CBS News reported Pickett was present at the event.

The Rush To Crush Cancer raised awareness and money for the UPMC Hillman Medical Center. For Pickett, who is a chairperson for the ride as well, cancer is something that’s personally impacted him and his family, as he lost his cousin to cancer when he was 13 and she was 10. He’s also had multiple family members battle cancer, according to the CBS News article.

There were three possible routes, ranging by rider experience. The routes for the ride ranged from 15-60 miles, and there was also a survior’s walk for those impacted by cancer in addition to a bike ride. P3R, who organizes other widespread events like the Pittsburgh Marathon, also helped organize The Rush To Crush Cancer.

An article from TribLive back in June 2022 said much of the money raised by The Rush To Crush Cancer will go to speciality trials and cancer research.

It’s always a positive to see Steelers players out doing good in the community, and Pickett certainly is in this case. Not only is he showing up to support the event, but he’s actively involved with it by being a chairperson to help organize the event.

You want to see team leaders out doing good things, so it’s awesome to see Pickett help lead another organization here. It’s an awesome cause, and hopefully, the ride grows year over year to become a major annual event in Pittsburgh and something that continues to raise a lot of money for the UPMC Hillman Medical Center.

In addition to Pickett, former Steelers RB and current scout Merrill Hoge was in attendance. Hoge is a cancer survivor himself, so it’s surely a cause that’s near and dear to his heart as well.