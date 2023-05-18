Initial Financial Details For QB Mitch Trubisky’s Two-Year Contract Extension Emerge

As broken by GM Omar Khan himself, the Pittsburgh Steelers are inking quarterback QB Mitch Trubisky to a contract. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, it’s a two-year extension.

While the Steelers have yet to announce the extension, Rapoport reports that the total of the three years is now $19.4 million. He adds that Trubisky can earn a total of $33M over the length of the contract.

We still don’t know what the extension does to Trubisky’s 2023 cap charge, which was $10.625 million prior to him signing the two-year extension. That said, it should go down quite a bit and possibly around $4 million or so. Trubisky was scheduled to earn a base salary in 2023 of $8 million, and $2.625 million in 2023 was also his previous signing bonus proration amount for 2023. His previous deal also included playing time and other incentives, so we’ll have to see if those have been adjusted as part of this extension.

Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers in 2022, one of the first free agents at the time to sign. He began last season as the team’s starter but lost his job midway through Week Four, benched for QB Kenny Pickett. Trubisky appeared in seven games in 2022, starting five, throwing four touchdowns to five interceptions.

The Steelers value his leadership, mentorship, and overall NFL experience and now have Trubisky locked in as Pickett’s backup for the foreseeable future. Khan first referenced a potential extension at the NFL Combine, saying he’d hope to have Trubisky on the roster for years to come, and now a deal has been reached.

Trubisky was the 2nd overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. Selected by the Chicago Bears, he had ups and downs with the team but made a Pro Bowl in 2018. Starting 50 games for the Bears, he threw 64 touchdown passes with 37 interceptions. He spent 2021 in Buffalo as Josh Allen’s backup, throwing only eight passes, before the Steelers signed him in 2022 to be their short-term starter. Now, he looks like their long-term backup.

Pittsburgh’s quarterback room should be identical to how it ended in 2022 with Pickett as the starter, Trubisky as the #2, and Mason Rudolph as the third-string quarterback. Rudolph signed a one-year deal with the team on Wednesday.