‘Going To Continue To Build On That Relationship:’ Pickett Reflects, Reacts To Roethlisberger’s Podcast Comments

The latest episode of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast caused quite a stir as it included former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger having current starting quarterback Kenny Pickett on the show. Late in that podcast, Roethlisberger was brutally honest in telling Pickett that he initially didn’t want the Steelers’ heir apparent to succeed in the NFL, mainly because of his own selfishness when it comes to how he’s remembered.

After the Steelers first OTA practice of 2023 on Tuesday, Pickett met with the media and predictably was asked about Roethlisberger’s admission.

“Yeah, man, I mean he’s honest, he’s out front about it and he’s a fan now and he’s pulling for us, Pickett said via 93.7 The Fan’s Josh Rowntree. “And it was really cool to hear him say that and to get a chance to be at his house and meet his kids, meet his wife, and get to know him a little bit better. I think we’re just going to continue to build on that relationship and reach out if I have any questions.”

Asked Kenny Pickett about Ben Roethlisberger's comments on not wanting to see Pickett succeed last year, and their relationship now.

That’s as good of an answer as Pickett could have given on Tuesday and as we heard during the podcast, it sounds like there is no ill-will between him and Roethlisberger. On top of that, Roethlisberger made it clear during that podcast interview that he’s now a fan of Pickett’s and even wears a No. 8 jersey on gamedays to show his support for the young quarterback.

Since the Roethlisberger podcast with Pickett dropped Sunday night, the Steelers’ future Hall of Fame quarterback has been blasted in some major media talk show segments. That was probably to be expected and especially during this part of the offseason when there isn’t too much NFL news to discuss. Personally, I commend Roethlisberger for being up front and honest with Pickett about his initial feelings toward him. I really write it off to just human nature overall and believe Pickett did as well.

Moving forward, I don’t see Roethlisberger and Pickett having any issues with each other and quite honestly, I think that recent podcast interview was fantastic all the way through. I’m willing to bet we see Pickett back on the Roethlisberger podcast sooner rather than later as well. Before that happens. however, it sounds like Roethlisberger and Pickett will be keeping in touch quite regularly.

“And he said he’ll be texting me, so I’m excited to go into year two with another guy in my corner pulling for me,” Pickett said on Tuesday.