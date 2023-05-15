Former Ravens CB Marcus Peters Visiting Raiders Monday

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers may see a familiar face leaving the AFC North.

According to Vic Tafar of The Athletic, former Baltimore Ravens CB Marcus Peters is visiting the Las Vegas Raiders today.

Peters was traded to the Ravens from the Los Angeles Rams back in 2019, moving to the AFC North in exchange for LB Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick. Peters has since started 36 of 37 games during the regular season, racking up 99 total tackles (81 solo), three TFLs, eight INTs (two returned for TDs), 25 PBUs, six forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

Known for being one of the league’s more aggressive ball hawks, Peters has been a bit feast or fame during his career, willing to take chances to make plays on the football while potentially exposing himself at times in coverage. Last season was his worst one during his tenure in Baltimore, allowing 54 completions on 84 targets (64.3%) for 711 yards and seven TDs in 13 games played, according to Pro Football Reference.

With the Ravens having All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey in tow as well as newly signed CB Rock Ya-Sin, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Ar’Darius Washington, and Damarion Williams in the fold, it looks like Baltimore is looking to move on from the veteran who has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play the last couple years and embracing younger options on its roster.

The Steelers will still see Peters this season if he does indeed sign with Las Vegas. Pittsburgh is scheduled to head to Las Vegas in Week Three to face the Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Las Vegas is hurting when it comes to its CB room, having Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., Amik Robertson, Nate Hobbs, and Brandon Facyson as the top options on the roster right now. Peters is a veteran presence Las Vegas could add to the room to try and better match up with the weapons Pittsburgh has, including Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Allen Robinson II.