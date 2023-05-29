Bleacher Report: Allen Robinson II Vs. Calvin Austin III For WR3 A Steelers Position Battle To Watch

Every year in training camp, several positions on NFL rosters will experience a competition of sorts between two to three guys of a relatively similar talent level as they compete for one starting job. Guys like T.J. Watt and Najee Harris have their starting jobs secure for the Steelers this coming season. But just last year, we saw a QB battle last through training camp as well as a competition at left guard between Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green.

This season, we expect to see several battles at different positions once the Steelers report to Latrobe for training camp. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently listed three position battles to watch for Pittsburgh heading into 2023, naming LT and CB as two positions we should expect to see competition at.

While those two positions are logical choices based on the upcoming battle between Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones and the sorting out of the CB room, Knox’s third choice was a tad puzzling, naming the No. 3 WR as a battle to watch between Allen Robinson II and Calvin Austin III.

“The primary candidates for this role are 2022 fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III and offseason trade acquisition Allen Robinson II,” Knox wrote. “Austin has the potential to add a new element to the offense with his elite speed (4.32-second 40-yard dash), but he missed his entire rookie campaign after undergoing Lisfranc surgery. Robinson is coming off a couple of down seasons but was a 1,250-yard receiver with the Chicago Bears in 2020. He is also a player the Steelers have liked for some time.”

Given the fact that Robinson is coming off an injury-plagued 2022 campaign — and got dealt to the Steelers for pennies on the dollar by the Los Angeles Rams, who wanted to unload his contract – suggesting that Austin could push a declining vet like Robinson makes sense to some degree.

However, as Knox mentioned above, Austin is coming off his own injury woes from last season, and hasn’t ever caught an NFL pass, let alone suit up for a preseason NFL game.

While many, including Kenny Pickett, believe that Austin will make his mark in the passing game this season, the WR3 job is Robinson’s to lose. Despite having two consecutive down seasons, Robinson is a proven veteran who has the size (6’2, 220lb) as well as the route running acumen to win all over the football field. He’s a better contested-catch receiver than Austin and has operated as a WR1 for most of his NFL career, making him one of the best WR3s in the league if healthy.

2019-20 Allen Robinson II was incredible to watch. pic.twitter.com/1ta68loVXr — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) February 5, 2022

I have no doubt that Austin will make splash plays on offense this season in Pittsburgh, but my money is going on Robinson to out snap as well as outpace Austin in most statistical categories this season barring injury. He has proven to still be a fine receiver as recent as last season when he is on the field. Considering the learning curve Austin has yet in his first real game action in 2023, Robinson should firmly be considered this team’s WR3.