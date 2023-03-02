Combine Interview: Texas A&M Safety Antonio Johnson Compares Himself To Minkah Fitzpatrick

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of the premier defensive backs in the NFL, and it is no surprise that college products look up to him. One 2023 NFL Draft prospect that looks up to Fitzpatrick and has had an informal meeting with the Steelers is Texas A&M defensive back, Antonio Johnson.

At 6’3″ 195 pounds, Johnson played all over the field for the Aggies where he recorded 164 tackles, one interception, eight pass breakups, two sacks, and four forced fumbles over his three years at College Station. His stellar play saw him be named to the 2022 AP All-SEC First Team.

Today, Johnson met with reporters at the NFL Combine and was asked about what specifically about Minkah Fitzpatrick’s game he looks up to.

“His versatility,” Johnson said. “Minkah plays a lot of positions and he makes a lot of plays. If you watch his college highlights and his games I feel like we compare very well.”

Fitzpatrick was someone head coach Mike Tomlin was a big fan of in the lead to the 2018 NFL Draft, but there was no shot Pittsburgh, who was picking at 28, had a chance to draft him. Eventually, the Steelers got Fitzpatrick thanks to a trade in 2019, but given the comparison between the two it wouldn’t be surprising if the Steelers have an interest in Johnson.

Johnson said that while he has yet to have a formal interview with Pittsburgh, he has informally met with the team and would like to get to know head coach Mike Tomlin more.

“I haven’t had any formals with them, but I had an informal with them. And Mike Tomlin as a coach he’s a great guy. I would like to talk to him just really get to learn from him.”

With it still being early in the NFL Combine, not yet formally meeting with the Steelers and Tomlin does not mean there isn’t any interest. With need in the defensive back room, at both corner and possibly safety, it is possible Johnson may be someone the Steelers draft with one of their second-round picks if he falls to them there.

It will be interesting to see if Tomlin in spotted watching Johnson closely during his drills at the Combine and if they formally meet. As of now Johnson being a Steeler is unlikely given team needs, but if Pittsburgh’s staff takes a following of him during Combine he will certainly be a name to watch. Any comparison to Fitzpatrick is going to turn heads, especially for Steelers fans.