As Expected, Steelers Awarded No Compensatory Picks For 2023 NFL Draft

Though it comes as surprise to no one, the Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t awarded any compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL Draft. The league officially announced its slate of comp picks for April’s draft with the Steelers receiving none.

Seven third round picks were issued to teams for either free agent or minority coach losses with the San Francisco 49ers being the only team to be awarded a pair of extra third round picks. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, here is the full list.

In total, the 49ers received a whopping seven compensatory selections.

Pittsburgh wasn’t expected to receive any compensation for this draft. Though they lost some free agents, they were canceled out by their aggressive signings in OG James Daniels, QB Mitch Trubisky, C Mason Cole, and CB Levi Wallace. LB Myles Jack did not count in the formula because he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Steelers’ number of draft picks remains unchanged. They’ll pick 17th in the first round, 32nd and 49th in the second round, 80th in the third round, with a fourth round pick and two sevenths. We’ll update with those exact numbers later on. The Day Three picks will be pushed down with this slew of compensatory selections, though the seventh rounders will bump up one spot after the league announced it was taking away a fifth round pick from the Houston Texans over improper player benefits.

Here are the Steelers’ 2023 selections.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' official 2023 NFL Draft selections: 1st Round – 17th Overall

2nd Round – 32nd Overall

2nd Round – 49th overall

3rd Round – 80th Overall

4th Round – 120th Overall

7th Round – 234th Overall

7th Round – 241st Overall — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 9, 2023

Only one AFC North team received a compensatory pick, the Cleveland Browns netting a third round selection, 98th overall. That was issued due to the Minnesota Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their GM last year, giving the Browns a pair of first round picks. In past years, the Baltimore Ravens were king at getting them but had nothing to gain after signing FS Marcus Williams in free agency. According to Over The Cap’s Nick Korte, it’s the first time in 13 years the Ravens have come away empty-handed.

And it's the first time in 13 drafts that the Ravens have *not* gotten a compensatory pick https://t.co/HjmgZSU237 — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 9, 2023

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27th through the 29th in Kansas City.