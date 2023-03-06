2023 College Pro Day Schedule

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up on Sunday in Indianapolis and this week the college pro day schedule will get underway. While no official pro day schedule has been released by any of the major media sites as of yet, the fine folks at gbnreport.com and Alex Katson on Twitter have compiled a large list of dates for several colleges that they deem are correct.
Indiana and Southern Utah will apparently kick off this year’s pro day schedule on Tuesday. It will be interesting where all Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin attend this year throughout the pro day process.
As we do every year on this site, we will be tracking the college pro days as it relates to which key members of the Steelers organization are in attendance. There will be several individual posts detailing each sighting along with which player or players they are likely most interested in seeing.
This post will be updated as soon as more dates and a fuller schedule is released. Let me know in the comments if you feel any dates for any of the schools are incorrectly listed as they have not been verified by us.
|Date
|Schools
|Tuesday, March 7, 2023
|Indiana, Southern Utah
|Wednesday, March 8, 2023
|Columbia, Fordham, Hawaii, Miami (OH), UNLV
|Thursday, March 9, 2023
|Harvard, Illinois State, Monmouth, Nevada, Prairie View A&M, Texas, Texas State
|Friday, March 10, 2023
|Illinois, Rice, SE Missouri State, UC-Davis
|Sunday, March 12, 2023
|Grand Valley State
|Monday, March 13, 2023
|Coastal Carolina, Oregon State, Portland State, South Carolina, Western Michigan
|Tuesday, March 14, 2023
|Clemson, Furman, Grambling, Louisiana Tech, Northwestern, Oregon
|Wednesday, March 15, 2023
|Air Force, Central Michigan, Colorado, Georgia, Kent State, Louisiana, Mercer, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCLA
|Thursday, March 16, 2023
|Arizona, Army, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, McNeese State, Southeastern Louisiana, Tulane
|Friday, March 17, 2023
|Georgia Southern, Michigan, San Diego, San Diego State
|Monday, March 20, 2023
|Bowling Green, Iowa, James Madison, Northern Iowa, South Florida, Stony Brook, Syracuse, Toledo
|Tuesday, March 21, 2023
|Auburn, Iowa State, Liberty, Maine, Ohio, Princeton, Rutgers, Stephen F. Austin, Troy, USC
|Wednesday, March 22, 2023
|Bryant, Delaware, Marshall, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Ohio State, Samford, SMU, Stanford, Temple, UAB, UConn, UTSA, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Weber State
|Thursday, March 23, 2023
|Albany, Alabama, Cal, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Holy Cross, Houston, Merrimack, Northern Illinois, Richmond, Stephen F Austin, UMass, Utah, William & Mary, Wisconsin, Yale
|Friday, March 24, 2023
|Boston College, BYU, Houston, Kentucky, Missouri, Missouri State, Notre Dame, Old Dominion, Penn State, San Jose State, Texas Southern
|Monday, March 27, 2023
|Alcorn State, Arizona State, Arkansas Pine Bluff, Ball State, Boise State, Duke, Florida International, Jackson State, Memphis, Miami, North Carolina, Sam Houston State, Southern Miss, UT Martin, West Virginia
|Tuesday, March 28, 2023
|Arkansas State, California (PA), Campbell, Central Arkansas, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Gardner-Webb, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Shepherd, Texas A&M, Tulsa, Vanderbilt, Washington State
|Wednesday, March 29, 2023
|Akron, Arkansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Austin Peay, Duquesne, Incarnate Word, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi, Morgan State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee State, Texas Tech, USF, Wake Forest, Washington, Western Kentucky
|Thursday, March 30, 2023
|Appalachian State, Charlotte, Florida, Fresno State, Oklahoma, Ouachita Baptist, South Dakota, TCU, Tennessee, Wyoming
|Friday, March 31, 2023
|Chattanooga, Colorado State, Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State, Sacramento State, South Dakota State
|Wednesday, April 5, 2023
|Montana State