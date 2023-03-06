2023 College Pro Day Schedule

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up on Sunday in Indianapolis and this week the college pro day schedule will get underway. While no official pro day schedule has been released by any of the major media sites as of yet, the fine folks at gbnreport.com and Alex Katson on Twitter have compiled a large list of dates for several colleges that they deem are correct.

Indiana and Southern Utah will apparently kick off this year’s pro day schedule on Tuesday. It will be interesting where all Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin attend this year throughout the pro day process.

As we do every year on this site, we will be tracking the college pro days as it relates to which key members of the Steelers organization are in attendance. There will be several individual posts detailing each sighting along with which player or players they are likely most interested in seeing.

This post will be updated as soon as more dates and a fuller schedule is released. Let me know in the comments if you feel any dates for any of the schools are incorrectly listed as they have not been verified by us.