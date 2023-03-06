NFL Draft

2023 College Pro Day Schedule

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up on Sunday in Indianapolis and this week the college pro day schedule will get underway. While no official pro day schedule has been released by any of the major media sites as of yet, the fine folks at gbnreport.com and Alex Katson on Twitter have compiled a large list of dates for several colleges that they deem are correct.

Indiana and Southern Utah will apparently kick off this year’s pro day schedule on Tuesday. It will be interesting where all Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin attend this year throughout the pro day process.

As we do every year on this site, we will be tracking the college pro days as it relates to which key members of the Steelers organization are in attendance. There will be several individual posts detailing each sighting along with which player or players they are likely most interested in seeing.

This post will be updated as soon as more dates and a fuller schedule is released. Let me know in the comments if you feel any dates for any of the schools are incorrectly listed as they have not been verified by us.

Date Schools
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Indiana, Southern Utah
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Columbia, Fordham, Hawaii, Miami (OH), UNLV
Thursday, March 9, 2023 Harvard, Illinois State, Monmouth, Nevada, Prairie View A&M, Texas, Texas State
Friday, March 10, 2023 Illinois, Rice, SE Missouri State, UC-Davis
Sunday, March 12, 2023 Grand Valley State
Monday, March 13, 2023 Coastal Carolina, Oregon State, Portland State, South Carolina, Western Michigan
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 Clemson, Furman, Grambling, Louisiana Tech, Northwestern, Oregon
Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Air Force, Central Michigan, Colorado, Georgia, Kent State, Louisiana, Mercer, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCLA
Thursday, March 16, 2023 Arizona, Army, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, McNeese State, Southeastern Louisiana, Tulane
Friday, March 17, 2023 Georgia Southern, Michigan, San Diego, San Diego State
Monday, March 20, 2023 Bowling Green, Iowa, James Madison, Northern Iowa, South Florida, Stony Brook, Syracuse, Toledo
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Auburn, Iowa State, Liberty, Maine, Ohio, Princeton, Rutgers, Stephen F. Austin, Troy, USC
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Bryant, Delaware, Marshall, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Ohio State, Samford, SMU, Stanford, Temple, UAB, UConn, UTSA, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Weber State
Thursday, March 23, 2023 Albany, Alabama, Cal, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Holy Cross, Houston, Merrimack, Northern Illinois, Richmond, Stephen F Austin, UMass, Utah, William & Mary, Wisconsin, Yale
Friday, March 24, 2023 Boston College, BYU, Houston, Kentucky, Missouri, Missouri State, Notre Dame, Old Dominion, Penn State, San Jose State, Texas Southern
Monday, March 27, 2023 Alcorn State, Arizona State, Arkansas Pine Bluff, Ball State, Boise State, Duke, Florida International, Jackson State, Memphis, Miami, North Carolina, Sam Houston State, Southern Miss, UT Martin, West Virginia
Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Arkansas State, California (PA), Campbell, Central Arkansas, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Gardner-Webb, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Shepherd, Texas A&M, Tulsa, Vanderbilt, Washington State
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Akron, Arkansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Austin Peay, Duquesne, Incarnate Word, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi, Morgan State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee State, Texas Tech, USF, Wake Forest, Washington, Western Kentucky
Thursday, March 30, 2023 Appalachian State, Charlotte, Florida, Fresno State, Oklahoma, Ouachita Baptist, South Dakota, TCU, Tennessee, Wyoming
Friday, March 31, 2023 Chattanooga, Colorado State, Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State, Sacramento State, South Dakota State
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Montana State
