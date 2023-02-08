The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Flores Leaving, Trubisky Status, Shrine Bowl Week Roundtable Discussion & More

Season 13, Episode 83 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers. That includes us talking about Brian Flores leaving the Steelers to become the new defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

Will the Steelers be adding to their coaching staff now that Flores and Blaine Stewart have both moved on this offseason? Alex and I discuss that topic for a bit.

What are the options that the Steelers have with backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky this offseason as it relates to his $8 million base salary? Alex and I go over every angle of Trubisky’s offseason situation with the Steelers early on in this show. We talk about his contract and much more.

Alex and I then move on to welcome site contributors Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Joe Clark and Joe Cammarota to show after they spent the last week in Las Vegas, NV covering the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl week. We all have a solid hour roundtable episode and includes the six of us discussing the Shrine Bowl practices, player media sessions and the Thursday night game. We run through several position groups as part of this Shrine Bowl roundtable discussion and highlight the players who stood out and talk some about players from each position group that might potentially wind up being Steelers via either the draft or as undrafted free agents.

If not already doing so, please make sure to follow Josh (ByJoshCarney), Melanie (@girlsurgeon), Joe (@jclark1233) and Joe C. (@jcamo4) on Twitter. We appreciate the work they all put in this past week while covering the annual Shrine Bowl game for the site.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few questions we have received this last week from listeners of the show. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

