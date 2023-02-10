The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Diontae Allegations, Senior Bowl Week Roundtable Discussion, Super Bowl Picks, & More

Season 13, Episode 84 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Friday allegations concerning Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson allegedly punching quarterback Mitch Trubisky prior to the team’s Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Those comments came from a CBS Sports Radio segment from Radio Row at the Super Bowl. Johnson has already denied the allegation, which we believe to be unfounded and thus false.

The 2022 NFL Honors program took place Thursday night so Alex and I address everything Steelers related from that. We talk about Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward failing to once again win the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and more.

Heyward and Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt have both been busy doing interviews this past week ahead of the Super Bowl so Alex and I quickly recap the main takeaways from all of them.

Alex and I then move on to welcome site contributors Jonathan Heitritter, Tyler Wise, and Ross McCorkle to the show after they spent the last week in Mobile, AL covering the 2023 Senior Bowl week. We all have a solid hour roundtable discussion and it includes the five of us talking about the Senior Bowl practices, player media sessions and the Saturday game. We run through several position groups as part of this Senior Bowl roundtable discussion and highlight the players who stood out and talk some about players from each position group that might potentially wind up being Steelers via either the draft or as undrafted free agents.

If not already doing so, please make sure to follow Jonathan (@J_Heits), Tyler (@TriggeredWise), and Ross (@Ross_McCorkle) on Twitter. We appreciate the work they all put in this past week while covering the annual Senior Bowl game for the site.

Super Bowl 57 will take place on Sunday so Alex and I give our picks for the big game late in this show. We attempt to predict the final score and also pick a few prop bets as well.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few questions we have received this last week from listeners of the show. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

