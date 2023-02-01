The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2023 Current Salary Cap Situation, Likely Cuts, Contract Restructures, Outlook Ahead

Season 13, Episode 81 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, I fly solo with Alex Kozora currently in Mobile, AL covering the 2023 Senior Bowl with three other site contributors.

In this show, I talk only about the NFL salary cap as it relates to the Pittsburgh Steelers. I go over this year’s 2023 NFL salary cap number, where the Steelers currently sit in relation to it, and more.

I make sure to cover the several ways that the Steelers are likely to clear 2023 salary cap space this offseason. I also go over several terms and lines in the sand related to the Steelers and their 2023 salary cap situation throughout the show.

That’s it, it’s all salary cap talk in this show and full a full hour at that with me and me only.

