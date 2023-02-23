Ravens Name Former Steelers Draft Pick Tee Martin Lamar Jackson’s (Potential) New QB Coach

Tee Martin was best known as one of the ‘Brady 6’ for quite a long time—perhaps he still is. The Brady 6 were the six quarterbacks who were selected ahead of Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft; Martin just so happened to be the quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted in the fifth round that year, 37 picks ahead of Brady.

Now he is the position coach—potentially—for another League MVP quarterback. The Baltimore Ravens named him their new quarterbacks coach yesterday, shortly after announcing Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator. He will be Lamar Jackson’s position coach moving forward, assuming Jackson is in a Ravens uniform in 2023.

For those who may be unaware, it is important to point out that Martin is not new to the Ravens organization. He has spent the past two seasons as their wide receivers coach, which marked his first coaching job in the NFL. He began his coaching career collegiately in 2006, most notably spending seven seasons at USC.

As a coach, Martin has significant experience coaching both wide receivers and quarterbacks, so this is not an unnatural transition. Nevermind the fact that he played quarterback himself. The Ravens have also shaken up the coaching staff in the past to change what roles their coaches serve.

“I am excited for Tee to take on the responsibility of being our quarterbacks coach”, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said yesterday in a statement shared on the team’s website. “Tee has coached every aspect of the passing game and has played and coached the quarterback position at the highest levels. A dynamic and dedicated coach, he is a high-character individual who is uniquely qualified to build upon the foundation and success of our quarterbacks”.

Martin replaces James Urban, who had been the Ravens’ quarterbacks coach since Jackson’s rookie season in 2018. Jackson had had the same position coach and coordinator through his entire career up to this point, but now will have changes at both—whether he stays in Baltimore or finds himself elsewhere.

The Ravens have made a number of notable changes to their coaching staff over the past two seasons, including moving on from Wink Martindale as defensive coordinator. Mike Macdonald was brought in last season.

They also announced Willie Taggart as their new running backs coach, and replaced members of their strength and conditioning team, including Steve Saunders, who has had a mixed reputation (including being traced back as the likely source of a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster during the height of the pandemic).

One wonders what Jackson thinks of Monken and Martin in these roles. Obviously his primary concern in terms of his 2023 destination is probably going to be his contract, but is he happy with these changes that the Ravens made in an effort to improve the offense?