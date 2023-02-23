OT Taylor Lewan Reiterates Interest To Play For Steelers But Says His Knee Must Get Healthy First

Taylor Lewan is officially a free agent. Released by the Tennessee Titans, a move he and the rest of the league anticipated, Lewan is figuring out what comes next. Maybe that means playing football, maybe that means retiring. But on the latest episode of his Bussin’ With The Boys podcast with co-host Will Compton, Lewan’s focus seemed to be on playing football. And the Pittsburgh Steelers remain on his list.

Compton offered “Yes/No” questions to if Lewan would consider playing for the suggested team. Lewan said no to some like the Atlanta Falcons but said yes to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Yeah,” Lewan said when asked if he’d consider coming to Pittsburgh. “I was going to go do a whole thing with Jersey Jerry.”

Lewan’s referring to Barstool Sports personality Jersey Jerry who is friends with Lewan and recently joined him on an episode of the Steel Here podcast to discuss potentially coming to Pittsburgh. It sounds like the two will talk again soon.

Lewan also mentioned the possibility of playing for AFC North foe the Cincinnati Bengals and the other Pennsylvania team the Philadelphia Eagles, though they seem pretty well set at left tackle. He also said he would not play for an AFC South team so rule out the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans.

But above all else, Lewan admitted his knee has to get healthy first. Tennessee released him with a failed physical designation after suffering a knee injury in Week Two of the 2022 season.

The Titans released T Taylor Lewan with a failed physical designation. #NFL #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 22, 2023

“I want to get my knee healthy. That’s what I want to do. Ever since that first surgery, it’s been a frustrating experience. I want to get that thing back to neutral. Recharge the batteries and figure out where we’re at.”

Lewan tore his ACL in 2020 and missed most of the season before missing nearly all of 2022 with an injury that was never fully explained.

Turning 32 in July and struggling to stay on the field, Lewan could remain a free agent for awhile. Especially if his asking price doesn’t drop. Earlier in the year, he said he wouldn’t play for less than $10 million per season. Unless a deal is structured with heavy incentives, something Pittsburgh doesn’t do much of, it’s hard to see teams having immediate interest. At the least, he’ll need to show he’s healthy and able to pass a physical before any team even considers offering a contract.

With a long nine-year career and solid podcasting/media career already, it’s possible he realizes putting his body through another season isn’t worth it and retires later in the offseason. Given all those factors, it’s hard to see Pittsburgh having the same interest Lewan might have in them.

You can check out the latest episode with Lewan reacting to his release below.