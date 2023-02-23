New Data Shows Steelers’ League Ranking In Torn ACLs Since 2013

Have you wondered where the Pittsburgh Steelers rank in the NFL when it comes to ACL injuries over the course of the last decade? If so, some new data has now surfaced thanks to the ACL Recovery Club Twitter account that helps answer that question.

Here is the list of every torn ACL documented in the NFL by team since 2013 👇 pic.twitter.com/AXem1d9sqb — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) February 21, 2023

According to data from 2013-2022 that the ACL Recovery Club has aggregated, the Steelers have had 13 players suffer torn ACLs dating all the way back to 2013. 19 other NFL teams have had more than the Steelers during that span of ten seasons with the San Francisco 49ers leading the rankings with 28 in total. The Atlanta Falcons have supposedly had the fewest during that span of ten years with eight in total.

As the chart of data from the ACL Recovery Club shows, the Steelers have had just seven players suffer torn ACLs dating back to 2016, a span of seven years. That’s obviously an average of one per season. In four of the ten seasons the Steelers did not lose any players to a torn ACL. However, in two separate seasons, 2013 and 2020, they lost four players to torn ACLs.

While we don’t have the exact list of 13 Steelers players that the ACL Recovery Club has down as having suffered torn ACLs dating back to the 2013 season, it’s not hard to speculate a near exact group of names. To the best of my research, below is the list of 13 Steelers’ players that have suffered torn ACLs dating back to the 2013 season. I cannot guarantee, however, that these are the exact 13 that the ACL Recovery Club is accounting for. That said, most of 13, if not all of them, should be correct.

Based on the list of 13 players that I have, eight of them suffered their torn ACLs at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium.

It would be interesting to see data from the past decade as to which stadium has produced the most torn ACLs dating back to 2013 and even more specifically, what kind of surfaces those injuries took place on as well.

Projected List Of Steelers’ Players Who Suffered Torn ACLs (2013-2022)

2013

Maurkice Pouncey (Heinz Field)

LaRod Stephens-Howling (Heinz Field)

Nik Embernate (Training Camp – Latrobe)

Curtis Brown (FirstEnergy Stadium)

2015

Kelvin Beachum (Heinz Field)

Shaun Suisham (Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium)

2017

Eli Rogers (Heinz Field)

2020

Zach Banner (MetLife Stadium)

Devin Bush (Heinz Field)

Bud Dupree (Heinz Field)

Zach Gentry (TIAA Bank Field)

2021

DeMarkus Acy (Training Camp – Heinz Field)

2022

Chris Wormley (Acrisure Stadium)