Former Steelers CB Joe Haden Part Of Next Week’s NFL Combine Coverage

More than a full year removed from his retirement, Joe Haden will be back on TV next week. Haden will be part of the 2023 NFL Combine coverage, appearing on NFL Network for the day the defensive backs go through their on-field workouts.

Haden was one of several players announced by the network to provide their analysis and knowledge to cover the marquee event.

Haden will be on Friday, March 3rd starting at 4 PM/EST. He’ll be joined by Rhett Lewis, Sauce Gardner, Kenny Moore, and Jordan Poyer.

More than a decade ago, it was Haden participating in the Combine, not analyzing it. A top prospect out of Florida for the 2010 NFL Draft and Combine, he ran a disappointing 40 time in the 4.5’s with average testing elsewhere (6.94 40, 35 inch vertical, 10’5″ broad). But a back injury hampered his workout and he improved at his Gators’ Pro Day, running a 4.43. He still became the Cleveland Browns’ 7th overall pick and had an impactful rookie season, picking off six passes. He went on to start 81 games in Cleveland before the Browns released him. Days later, the Steelers picked him up and he started another 67 games over the next five years.

He became a free agent after the 2021 season and despite minor interest around the league, decided to move on with life’s work.

Haden will be watching over an exciting and deep group of cornerbacks. Though it may lack true star power at the top, at least four corners are expected to go in the first round while as many as five or six could hear their name on Day One. Depth behind that is also solid. Safety is lacking and doesn’t have a true #1 or anyone even guaranteed to go in the first round, perhaps creating some urgency for the Steelers to re-sign Terrell Edmunds and/or Damontae Kazee.

Live coverage of the NFL Combine kicks off March 2nd and runs through the 5th. We’ll have a spreadsheet keeping track of all the measurables, everything from heights/weights to three cone times, updated throughout the week. This year, we’re also sending Jonathan Heitritter and Joe Clark to Indianapolis to attend this year’s Combine.