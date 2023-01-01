Week 17 Sunday Game Discussion Thread – 2022

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Sunday in Week 17, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday afternoon NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Fans of the Steelers will also be paying close attention to a few other AFC teams playing on this Sunday as the Miami Dolphins will play the New England Patriots on the road and the New York Jets will play the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Sunday afternoon action. The Steelers need the Dolphins and Jets to both lose on Sunday. If the Dolphins win, the Steelers will be eliminated from playoff contention.

I have added all the Sunday games to a Twitter feed for this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all the afternoon games.

Happy Sunday and thank you all for stopping by the site today.