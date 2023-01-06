Watch: The Depot 180 — January 6 — Episode 289

Episode 289 — January 6, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

First and foremost, the continued recovery and good news from Damar Hamlin’s camp provide comfort to the entire football community. In today’s episode I discuss the playoff ramifications of the canceled game, as well as the playoff path resting on the shoulders of former foe, Joe Flacco. I also give an injury roundup for the Steelers and Browns entering week 18.

