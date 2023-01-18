The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Recent Pickett Comments, Canada Update, Lewan Tweet, Listener Emails, & More

Season 13, Episode 76 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers re-signing wide receiver Anthony Miller to a one-year deal on Tuesday and what the immediate future looks like for him.

What’s going to happen with Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and offseason Matt Canada in the coming days? Alex and I update the latest known about both of them as of Tuesday night. (this was recorded before it was reported that Canada is expected to be retained)

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a guest on the latest episode of ‘Not Just Football’ podcast, which is hosted by defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. Pickett gave us a lot to talk about in that interviews so we roll through all of the notable topics.

Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan seemed to make pitch on Twitter at becoming a member of the Steelers on Tuesday so Alex and I spend a little time discussing the plausibility of that happening.

Alex and I talk about possible first round selections in the 2023 NFL Draft when it comes to positions during this show as well.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post and as usual, we close down this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

