The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Divisional Round Games, Stats, Mendenhall Tweets, Keeanu Benton, & More

Season 13, Episode 78 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the four Divisional Round Playoff games that took place over the weekend. We discuss our main takeaways from the final four playoff teams as they relate to the Pittsburgh Steelers moving forward.

Alex and I discuss a few key stats, yards after the catch and adjusted net yards per passing attempt, when looking at the Steelers and the remaining four playoff teams for the 2022 regular season.

Former Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall managed to put himself back in the news cycle on Sunday night so Alex and I discuss he latest controversial tweets early in this show.

With the senior Bowl now on tap, Alex goes over a young defensive lineman out of Wisconsin who has already captured his attention. That player is Keeanu Benton.

I provide a small Steelers’ salary cap update during this show and Alex and I discuss a few topics related to the team and how they will likely work through their cap situation throughout the offseason.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post and as usual, we close down this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

