The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Bush Tweets, Defensive URFAs, Wild Card Weekend Reaction, Listener Emails, & More

Season 13, Episode 75 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the five games that took place on Saturday and Sunday as part of the Super Wild Card Game weekend. We talk about the amount of points scored in the five games and more.

The wait continues when it comes to Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada on this Monday so Alex and I talk about the likelihood of him being retained now that he has survived the weekend. Additionally, Steelers inside linebacker Devon Bush had a few tweets over the weekend that are worth discussing as it relates to his future.

The Steelers have quite a few defensive unrestricted free agents this offseason that are worth discussing in depth so Alex and I do just that. We go through each one of them in detail and build a list of players we think will eventually be re-signed this offseason.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post and as usual, we close down this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

