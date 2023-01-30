The Terrible Podcast — Talking Draft Prospects With Tom Mead, Conference Championship Game Recaps, Steelers’ Needs & More

Season 13, Episode 80 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, site contributor Tom Mead sits in for Alex Kozora, who is down in Mobile, AL this week covering the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Tom and I get those show started by talking a little bit about the two NFL Conference Championship games that took place on Sunday that resulted in the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City chiefs advancing to the Super Bowl.

Tom already has three draft profiles posted on the site so far this offseason so he recaps those three players and how each could potentially fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers. We move on to talk quite a bit about several players at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl that have Tom’s attention as that annual all-star game event moves forward in Las Vegas.

Tom goes over what he believes to be the Steelers’ biggest needs when it comes to the 2023 NFL Draft as we sit here in late January. We also talk a little bit about what the Steelers’ Week 1 offensive line might look like in 2023.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

