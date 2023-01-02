Steelers Vs. Ravens Injury Thread

UPDATE: Pierre is being evaluated for a head injury, per the team. His return is questionable.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre was seen on the broadcast walking off the field with trainers after a 2nd and 8 incompletion by the Ravens with 1:48 remaining in the first quarter. Pierre didn’t appear to be walking gingerly, but he was accompanied by two trainers and appeared to be heading to the locker room. Pierre has played a bit role in recent weeks as the Steelers’ outside cornerback, but he adds valuable depth at the position. We will keep you updated on any change in Pierre’s status.