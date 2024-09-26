Watch: Nerding Out About Steelers Special Teams For 7 Minutes

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, I’m nerding out about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ strong special teams and great coverage units in last Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. And making the broader point of how field position impacted the game and made life even harder on the Chargers’ offense against the Steelers’ elite defense.

We also check out the secret to the Steelers’ dynamic kickoffs to make the coverage unit even more effective.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.