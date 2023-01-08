Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of six players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 18 Sunday afternoon home against the Cleveland Browns, and as expected, it includes a few familiar names and one player who was ruled out for the contest due to an injury.

Inactive for the Steelers on Sunday afternoon are safety Tre Norwood, quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Tae Crowder, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall and outside linebacker Malik Reed.

Norwood is inactive once again on this Sunday afternoon due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in Week 16 Saturday night game. That injury prevented him from practicing fully any this past week and he was officially ruled out for Sunday on the team’s Friday injury report. This will make

As for Rudolph and Green, they are both obviously healthy scratches on Sunday once again. Both have been regulars on the inactive list all season and Green has yet to be active for a game in 2022. Rudolph has dressed for just one and that was back in Week 15.

The Steelers two defensive newcomers, Crowder and Marshall, are on the Sunday afternoon inactive list again. Both were recently signed off practice squads of other teams with Crowder being the latest. They are both healthy scratches on Sunday and the same goes for Reed following the elevation of defensive end Renell Wren on Saturday.

The Steelers will likely use a heavier defensive front at times on Sunday against the Ravens to stop their running game and that is likely what once again led to Reed being inactive this week. He was also inactive for the previous game against the Ravens.

Steelers Inactive Players

S Tre Norwood

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

ILB Tae Crowder

DT Jonathan Marshall

OLB Malik Reed

Browns Inactive Players

DE Jadeveon Clowney

T Jack Conklin

DE Isaiah Thomas

QB Kellen Mond

WR Demetric Felton Jr.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

DT Ben Stille